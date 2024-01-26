Joyce J. Gehring, 88, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 24, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Joyce was born in Adams County, on Aug. 10, 1935, to William and Lydia I. (French) Grandlinard; both parents preceded her in death. She married Clarren L. Gehring on May 25, 1952; he survives in Bluffton.

She worked most of her life in the medical field, serving as an LPN for numerous hospitals and nursing homes in and around Bluffton. Joyce was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, knitting and baking.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 71 years, Clarren Gehring, and six children, Sharon Gehring of Clearwater, Fla., Kent (Barb) Gehring of Ossian, Scott (Chris) Gehring of Boise, I.D., Bruce (Marsha) Gehring of Tocsin, Lynn Gehring (Robert Wedding) of Bluffton, and Aleda Braun of Clearwater, Fla.; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by four sisters and seven brothers.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Ron Kipfer will officiate. Burial will be held at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorials can be made in Joyce’s memory to the Apostolic Christian Church.

