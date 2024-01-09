Jane Ann Hullinger, 94, of Bluffton, passed away early Sunday morning, Jan.7, 2024, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Jane was born Dec. 11, 1929, in Huntington to Harold and Eva Alberta (Thomson) Jacobs and graduated from Huntington High School in 1947. Jane was dedicated to raising her children and volunteered with the Red Cross and Meals on Wheels. Jane was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bluffton. She loved playing piano, knitting, cooking and baking. She was a special caregiver to her family.

On June 19, 1948, Jane married Robert K. Hullinger, Sr. at First United Brethren Church. They shared 63 years of marriage together before his passing Jan. 4, 2011.

Survivors include her children, Robert K. Hullinger, Jr. of Marion, John M. Hullinger of Angola and Rebecca K. (Stan) Worthman of Ossian. Jane was loving known as “Grandma Jane” to 10 grandchildren, Kristina J. (Joel) Roush, Cara L. (David) Teeple, Ryan Hullinger, Elizabeth (Michael) Mendoza, Sierra (Joel) Gibbons and Stone (Shannon) Hullinger, Josie Nicole Tatom, Abby Hullinger, Carli (Brian) Sauer and Shaye (Federico) Worthman; along with 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband; two sons, William J. and Thomas A. Hullinger; a daughter-in-law, Julie Hullinger; and her parents.

Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Barry Crosbie officiating.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday before the service.

A private family burial will take place at a later date at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Huntington.

Memorials may be made in Jane’s memory to Stillwater Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.