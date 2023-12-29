Stanley “Tom” Hart, 75, of Bluffton, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 at Ossian Health & Rehab Center in Ossian. He was born Wednesday, April 28, 1948, in Decatur. Tom was a graduate of Geneva High School.

After graduating high school, he began working at Franklin Electric in Bluffton. He saw many changes while there, including the name changes to Bluffton Motor Works, and currently to WEG. He retired after nearly 50 years there. Tom had also been a Union president of I.U.E. local 802 for several years, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Anyone who knew Tom knew he was an avid book reader and collector. He attended many conventions over the years meeting his favorite authors. Tom was a big history buff and would never miss the chance to give you a lesson about something if the time was right. Let’s not forget those Hoosiers. In the words of his daughter, “Dad was a Gigantic IU fan!” But, his biggest hobby was spending time with his grandkids when he could. There were fun vacations, family meals, and lots of trips to the zoo.

Loving survivors include his daughters, Sheri (Brian) Crickard, of Bluffton, Tomi Cardin, of Fort Wayne; son, Jason Hart, of Eugene, Ore.; granddaughter, Cassandra Crickard, of Bluffton; and grandson, Cody Crickard, of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin E. and Nema (Stanley) Hart.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate Tom’s life will be at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 with the Pastor Steve Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

Preferred memorials may be sent to The American Diabetes Association 6415 Castleway W. Drive Indianapolis, IN 46250

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com