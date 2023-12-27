Oscar L. Heyne, 90, passed away Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, following an extended illness.

Oscar was born March 3, 1933, in New Bremen, Ind. to Frank L. Heyne and Alvina (Reier), both parents preceded him in death. He graduated from St. John’s High in Mariastine, Ohio.

Following graduation, Oscar served in the United States Navy from 1950-1954 during the Korean War. Upon being discharged from the Navy, Oscar returned to his hometown and shortly thereafter moved to Bluffton. He worked for the Bluffton Branch of the United States Post Office for 34 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he served in various capacities there throughout his life. Oscar was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 111 and VFW Post 2809.

After retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, making wooden flag cases for veteran’s families and helped them obtain the medals and ribbons for the veteran’s service. His talent in woodworking is evident in many homes around the county, as well as the Bluffton City Hall, library and local churches. He enjoyed playing games and socializing, he was involved in a card club for many years. Oscar enjoyed taking his family camping and to get togethers with his siblings, coaching little league baseball and teaching catechism classes. During the last year he suffered several health issues and declined considerably. Oscar had given his heart to Jesus and was ready to change his address to heaven.

He married Nancy (Mauer) Kipp in Bluffton, on Oct. 16, 1976 in Bluffton, she passed away May 20, 2008. He is survived by four sons, Douglas (Teresa) Heyne of Monroe, Ind., Darel (Sue) Heyne of Titusville, Fla., David (Angela) Heyne of Orlando, Fla. and Duane (Virginia) of Bluffton; one daughter, Kathy (Don) Curtin of Harlin, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Debbie Heyne of Cincinatti, Ohio; one sister, Joyce Flinn of Celina, Ohio; 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, in addition, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Ruth Heyne of Celina, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, Harry Eckrote.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Denis Heyne in 2017; daughter, Carolyn Kipp in 1990; one grandson, Justus Heyne; three brothers, Lester, Ralph and Earl Heyne; two sisters, Rosie Albright and Norma Jean Eckrote.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton, Fr. David Violi will officiate. Receiving of friends will take place at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery, Marion, IN at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online condolences can be made to goodwincaleharnish.com.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, Bluffton, IN. have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.