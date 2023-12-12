Michael Douglas Lipsey, 74 of Lakeland, Fla., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, while visiting family in Bluffton.

Michael was born on Feb. 3, 1949, in Pontiac, Mich., to James A. and Helen (Hamilton) Lipsey. He graduated from Waterford High School with the class of 1968 and attended Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn.

On June 20, 1985, in North Branch, Mich., Michael married the love of his life, Victoria J. (Landers). Michael worked for 30 years for General Motors in Lake Orion, Mich., and retired in 2006. Later in retirement, Michael and Victoria moved full time to Lakeland, Fla., where he was a member of the Light & Life Free Methodist Church in Lakeland.

Michael cherished time with his grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as “Granddad.” He loved music, books, bowling and pickleball. He enjoyed operating his ham radio and was part of numerous ham radio operators clubs. He will always be remembered for his quick sense of humor, loving patience, quiet strength, listening ear and innumerable “dad jokes.”

Survivors include his beloved wife, Victoria J. Lipsey of Lakeland, Fla., along with his children: Nathaniel (Amanda) Hamblin and children, Eli and Oliver Hamblin of Fort Wayne; Kevin (Hannah) Lipsey and children, Tobiah and Everest Lipsey, of Mentone; Janiece Lipsey of Bluffton; Angela (Kenny) Lane and daughter, Luella Lane, of Lebanon, Penn. He is also survived by a sister, Pamela (Bob) Carey of Metamora, Mich.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A private graveside service will take place the following day.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in January at the Light & Life Free Methodist Church in Lakeland, Fla. Those arrangements will be released as soon as they are available.

Memorials may be made in Michael’s memory to help offset the costs of final arrangements or to the John Hendricks Memorial Library of the Light and Life Free Methodist Church and should be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories and online condolences with the family at

www.thomarich.com.