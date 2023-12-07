Madelyn Reineck, 93, of Bluffton, died Wednesday morning, Dec. 6, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Madelyn was born in Bluffton on Dec. 16, 1929, to Gerald and Lucile (McCleery) Moon. She married Dale L. Reineck in Bluffton on Feb. 20, 1949. Dale preceded her in death on Mar. 18, 2006.

Survivors include a daughter, Judy (Jack) Girod of Bluffton; two sons, Jake (Teresa) Reineck of Bluffton and Kit (Deb) Reineck of Liberty Center; along with 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Madelyn was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Moon and John “Jack” Moon.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Pastor Zach Ruble will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

