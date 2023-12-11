Lizzie L. Clark, 87, of Huntington and formerly of Markle, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 8, 2023, at Heritage Pointe of Huntington.

Liz was a homemaker and had helped on the farm and babysat for many years. She was a 1955 graduate of Tipton High school. Liz was a longtime member of the Union Church and was involved in their Women’s Ministry over the years. She loved to garden, camp, travel and go to farm shows with her husband Harold and they spent over ten years wintering in Florida. One of her greatest joys was being a grandma. Liz loved spending time with the grand and great grandchildren following them in all of their endeavors.

She was born Sept.9, 1936 in Celina, Tenn., a daughter of the late Luke and Nardie (Butler) Atchley.

She was united in marriage to Harold D. Clark on March 2, 1958 in Tipton, Ind. Harold preceded her in death June 9, 2016.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy (Tim) Kline of Marion and Deb (Kevin) James of Markle; a son, Dan (Kim) Clark of Roanoke; six grandchildren, Christin (Derek) Carpenter, Whitney (Branden) Roberts, Addison Clark, Makayla (Sean) James, Kayci (Luke) Pulver and Erika James; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Will (Betty) Atchley of Tipton.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emily James; three brothers, Lonell Atchley, Lonnie Atchley and Luke Atchley; and five sisters, Sis Small, Janie Straley, Mattie Horton, Mary Hensley and Sharon Grimes.

Visitation will take place Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. Markle, IN.

Funeral Services will take place Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Funeral Home; there will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Interment will take place in the Union Cemetery in rural Huntington County.

Preferred Memorials are to the Union Church Camp Scholarship Fund and can be sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Liz’s online guest registry log onto www.myersfuneralhomes.com.