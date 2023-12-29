Iris E. Stultz, 86, of rural Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 27, 2023, at Ossian Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Iris was born in Decatur on Dec. 5, 1937, to Betty Jane August. Her mother, along with her stepfather, Elmer D. Smeltzer, preceded her in death. Iris married Darrell L. Stultz at their home on Dec. 25, 1956. He passed away on Aug. 31, 2021.

Iris graduated from Bluffton High School in 1956. She was a long-time member of Living Water United Church, where she served for several years as a Sunday school teacher. Iris was a homemaker and mother to her five children. She also worked as a cook for Bluffton Harrison Metropolitan School District for 28 years, and for a few summers at Ouabache State Park.

Iris was a member of the American Legion Post 111 Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her dogs, cats, and horses. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Nina Stultz of Bluffton and Dawn Koepke (Scott Brown) of Fort Wayne; a son, Scott Stultz of Bluffton; two brothers, David (Betty) Smeltzer of Mich., and Gary Smeltzer of Bluffton; a sister, Jane Bennett of Uniondale; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild on the way.

Aside from her parents and husband, Iris was preceded in death by two daughters, Carla and Donna Stultz; a grandson, Adam Studebaker; and two sisters, Carolyn Smeltzer and Margene McGahey.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Living Water United Church.

