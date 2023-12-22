Frances “Jean” Gilliam, 89, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 19, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Jean was born in Wise, Va., Dec. 10, 1934, to Carlos and Emma (Bolling) Williams. She married Joe W. Gilliam in Wise, Va., on June 10, 1951; he preceded her in death Oct. 8, 2005.

Jean was a past member of the Primitive Baptist Church in Va. and currently had been attending Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton. She worked as a treasurer for the Bluffton Harrison Metropolitan School District for 27 years. She enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, and boating at their lake home in Columbia City. She was also a member of a Bridge club and loved playing Bingo as well.

Survivors include two sons, James “Jim” (Cindy) Gilliam of Tampa, Fla., and Scott (Jenny) Gilliam of Bluffton; a daughter-in-law, Robin Gilliam of Evansville; two sisters, Carrol Strait of Fort Wayne, and Linda (Tom) Besing of Evansville; along with 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by a son, Steve Gilliam; and two brothers, Robert and Wendel Williams.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 5, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Lyle Breeding will officiate. Burial will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jean and Joe W. Gilliam Scholarship Fund, c/o the Wells County Foundation.

