Willaim R. “Pat” Miller, 86, passed away Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at his residence following a short illness.

Bill was born July 11, 1937, in Richmond, Ind. to Edwin H. and Mina M. (Morrison) Miller, both parents preceded him in death. He married Helen D. Wilson May 2, 1958 in Richmond, she preceded him in death June 19, 2009.

He graduated in 1957 from Richmond High School. Bill worked as a mechanic for Teco Manufacturing in Ft. Wayne, retiring in 1982. He formally worked at Balsinger Motor Company in Berne. He served in the United States Army for two years and was a member of the former Trinity Life Chapel in Berne, and Chapter G Goldwing Club. Bill enjoyed watching John Wayne westerns, bowling, camping and riding his Goldwing motorcycle.

Survivors include his children, four daughters, Pam (Mitch) Stookey of Decatur,, Mary Cowan of Ft. Wayne, Stephanie Shepherd of Franklin, Ind., and Jenny (Vincent) Seats of Westfield, Ind.; and two sons, Rick Miller of Madison, Ind. and Charles (Annette) Miller of Texas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Edna Farr of New Castle, Ind. and Rose Mary Rogers of Richmond; and a daughter-in-law, Joan Miller of Geneva.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Billy Miller.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, immediately followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Pastor Terry Werst will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Memorials can be made to the Donor’s Choice.

Online condolences can be made at goodwincaleharnish.com.