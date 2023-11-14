Tommie M. Johnson, 61, of Ossian, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Tommie was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Jan. 11, 1962. She worked at TI for over 20 years, the co-owner of Lynn’s donut shop, and currently worked at the BP in Ossian. Tommie enjoyed being with her dogs, yard work, and most of all going fishing.

She is survived by her mother, Judy Johnson; brother, Billy (Cindy) Johnson Jr.; nieces, Allison (Derek) Fisher, Kaitlyn (Corbin Gentis) Roby, and Kirsten Scheiman; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; aunt, Debra Ables; cousins, Judy (Bryan) Mathieson and Donna (Tim) Britton O’ Grady; and her dogs, Rosie and Sophia.

Tommie was preceded in passing by her father, Billy Johnson Sr.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St. in Ossian. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tommie’s memory may be made to the Family C/O Judy Johnson. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

