Martha Ellen Foughty, 92, of Ossian, passed away on Saturday evening, Nov. 11, 2023 at Ossian Health & Rehab.

She was a 1948 graduate of Markle High School. She was a member of the Markle Church of Christ most of her life and also a member of the Pythian Sisters. Martha was an avid bowler and bowled at Bluffton Bowling Center and Quimby Village Bowling for many years. She attended Ravenscroft Beauty College after her children were all in school and was a beautician in Ossian for 36 years. Martha loved her dogs and had many golden retrievers and boxers throughout her life. She loved to roller skate and her and Herm went skating together often in their younger years. She was also a co-owner of the Ossian Subway for a time.

Martha was born on Jan. 20, 1931, a daughter of the late W. Ray and Dolores E. (Paul) Jennings

She was united in marriage to Herman L. Foughty on May 6, 1949, at the Markle Church of Christ. They celebrated 50 years of marriage together. He preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 1999.

Survivors include two sons: Clifford (Diane) Foughty of Rome City, and Curtis (Karen) Foughty of Ossian; three daughters, Teresa (Chester) Prater of Murray, Michelle (Dennis) Qualkenbush of Shoals, Ind., and Valarie (Alan) Foughty-Killion of Paoli, Ind.; a sister, Marjorie (Harold) Arnold of Bluffton, and a brother: James (Martha) Jennings of Huntington. She also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, and a daughter-in-law Diane S. Foughty.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two sons, Gregory (Carol) Foughty and Geoffrey Foughty; two sisters, Mary Louise Brown and Jean Cook; and a grandchild, Jordan Foughty.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, with one hour of visitation prior. Interment will take place at Markle Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made out to the Markle Church of Christ sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Martha’s on-line guest registry visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.