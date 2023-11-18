Margaret N. “Maggie” Stewart, 92, of New Haven, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at The Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne.

Born on Aug. 10, 1931, in Wells County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond “Earl” Beason and Edna (Collins) Huffman. She graduated in 1948 from Bluffton High School where she excelled in secretarial skills. Over the years she used those skills in several office jobs, one being with Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company which caused her to move to Allen County in the early 1970s. In 1974, she accepted a job as executive secretary at Ellison Bakery (Archway Cookies) and worked there until she retired in 1998. After her retirement, she was asked to serve as a part-time office secretary at the Allen County Republican Headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne, a position she held for the next 1- years, retiring from there in 2008. She was a member of the New Horizons Fellowship Church in New Haven.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Bonnie) Masterson of Wabash, Mark (Judy) Masterson of Covington, Ohio, David (Becky) Masterson of Berne, and Barbara (Lynn) Bradtmueller of New Haven; stepdaughters, Jennifer (Paul) Lacasse of Clauson, Mich., and Jill (David) Hamann of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Pam Masterson of Powell, Wyo.; siblings, Betty Gerber and Donald Huffman both of Bluffton; sister-in-law, Barbara Huffman of Bluffton; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Stephen C. Stewart in 2012; son, Michael Masterson in April 2023; and brothers, John and Kenneth Huffman.

Funeral service is 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at New Horizons Fellowship Church, 1330 Werling Rd. in New Haven, with visitation two hours prior, 10 a.m. to noon. Burial in Stahl Cemetery, Bluffton.

Preferred memorials are to New Horizons Fellowship Church or Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements by Harper’s Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 E, New Haven. To share online condolences please visit www.harperfuneralhome.com.