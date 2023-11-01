Laurel M. (Fulk) Wilson, 96, of Uniondale, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2023.

She was born in Whitley County, on Aug. 23, 1927, to the late Oscar and Etta (Rowland) Fulk. Laurel was a lifelong resident of Wells County, where she devoted her life to her family and her faith. She was a widow, losing her beloved husband Robert Wilson, whom she married on Oct. 25, 1947. Her passions included quilting, a craft she excelled in, gardening, and flowers. She was a devoted member of Murray Missionary Church. Laurel enjoyed traveling with Bob and her family.

Laurel is survived by her loving children, Deborah Charleston, Bruce (Gloria) Wilson, Stacey (Elaine) Wilson, Steve (Lynette) Wilson, Roger Wilson, and James (Ronda) Wilson; 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Etta Fulk, her husband, Robert Wilson, and her 10 siblings.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Murray Missionary Church, 1117 North Washington St. in Bluffton, with calling one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive family and friends at the church from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, Burial will follow the service at Prospect Cemetery, Uniondale. Memorials may be directed to Prospect Cemetery. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.