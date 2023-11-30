Eunice A. Steffen, 94, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 28, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Eunice was born in Adams County on Nov. 8, 1929, to Aaron and Mary (Steffen) Kipfer. She married Max M. Steffen in Bluffton on Sept. 5, 1948. He preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2006.

Eunice graduated from Bluffton High School in 1947. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She worked for John W. Carnall & Sons and for Markley & Carnall, taking care of title Insurance for 40 years.

Eunice enjoyed traveling and wintering in Texas with her brother Aaron Kipfer Jr. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time at the Foundations of Truth Ministry in Bluffton. She was a very talented seamstress for many friends and family. Eunice was a very social person who never met a stranger. She loved the Gospel Barn and was an extremely generous person not only financial but with her time as well.

She is survived by one son, Daniel (Jane) Steffen; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Eunice was preceded in death by two daughters, Kathleen Crum and Kay Craighead; one son, Alan Steffen; two brothers, Joe Kipfer and Aaron Kipfer Jr.; and one sister; Dorothy Schladenhauffen.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10:00 a.m., at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with visitation from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service. Dan Pfister and John Reinhard will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorials can be made to Loving Shepherd Ministries.

Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.