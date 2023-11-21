Dean S. George, 60, of rural Bluffton, passed away Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, due to a massive heart attack. Dean was born Nov. 24, 1962 in Marion, Ind.

He was a graduate of Huntington North High School. He began working on the farm alongside his brother in Wabash County. He later worked at Miami Tool & Die. In 1988, he began working for his father-in-law, Loren Barkley, where he learned the electrical and HVAC trade eventually taking over the business in 2006. He was a member at Markle Church of Christ. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to music, feeding the birds, being outside, gardening, mushroom hunting with his sons, sitting around the bonfire, looking at the stars and sunsets, and spending time with his family. Dean will be remembered for his hard work ethic, selflessness, his willingness to help others, and his ability to fix anything, which he has passed on to his sons.

Surviving family includes his wife of 38 years, Kristie (Barkley) George; mother, Rose (Pence) Foughty; sons, Tyler George and Grady (Abbie) George; granddaughter, Novaleigh Gayle; daughter, Ashley George; siblings, Diana Boeger, Dan (Connie) George, and Delinda (Marty) Schmittler; sibling-in-laws, Jona George, Ellen Barkley, Donelle McMasters, Mark (Dixie) Barkley, Robin (Kevin) Lipp, Randy (Pam) Barkley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in passing by his father, William “Bill” George; step-father, Ed Foughty; father and mother-in-law, Loren and Nova Barkley; brother, David George; and brother-in-law, Michael Barkley.

A viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on what would have been his 61st birthday, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian. A celebration of life service for Dean will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Markle Church of Christ, 455 East Morse Street, Markle with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Horeb Cemetery, rural Uniondale.

Contributions in Dean’s memory may be made to the family, c/o Kristie George, which will be given to a charity supporting the next generation of trades.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the George family.