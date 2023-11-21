The family of Carolyn S. (Hankins) Barnes, 81 of Bluffton, is saddened to announce that she passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday morning, Nov. 19, 2023, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 9, 1941, in Bluffton, to Howard and Ida (Osborn) Hankins. She worked at Keebler’s in Bluffton. She was a loyal IU basketball fan who loved Bobby Knight. She enjoyed watching Dancing with the Stars.

On Oct. 10, 1967, Carolyn and Charles R. “Red” Barnes were married. He preceded her in death Feb. 8, 2001.

Survivors include her five children, John N. Bailey of New Haven, Lorraine K. Wills of McDermott, Ohio, Charles (Jayne) Barnes of Bluffton, Christina (David Pietz) Barnes of Rochester, and Teresa Eubank of Fort Wayne; along with 16 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren with three on the way.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Red; and two sisters, Shirley Myers and Volise “Tuttie” Myers.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21,2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. Barry Crosbie will officiate Carolyn’s service. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in rural Wells County.

Memorials may be made in Carolyn’s memory to the family, through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.