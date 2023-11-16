Bernice Dianna Eubank, 72, of Markle, went home to the safety of her Lord and was reunited with her family and loved ones waiting for her Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at the Northridge Community Mausoleum located at Fairview Cemetery.

The Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton have been entrusted with her arrangements.