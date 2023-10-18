Walter Lamar McMillen, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Walt was born July 28, 1943, in Rochester, Pa. to James and Louise (Dunlap) McMillen. He attended Ivy Tech and Fort Wayne Community College in Fort Wayne.

He worked at Eazor Express before working for Silberline Manufacturing, in Decatur, as an electrician for 26 years. Walt was long time member of Liberty Center Community Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, and gardening. He could easily be found with this special sidekick, Murphy, his beloved dog. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his quick and witty comebacks.

On Oct. 4, 1974, Walt and Virginia (Stroud) Booher were married. They recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia of Bluffton; their four daughters, LaiLani (Kirk) McCully of Coalport, Pa., Kandice (Ray) Reber and Debby (Don) Rogers all of Liberty Center, and Terri (Mike) Parsons of Bluffton; along with grandchildren, Heather (Justin) Anderson of Coalport, Pa., Dustin (Brittany) Dotts, of Flinton, Pa., Jessica (Nate) Behning, Drew (Nikki) Parsons and Erika (Colin Alberson) Parsons, all of Bluffton, Angie (Jason) Duncan of Bluffton, Amanda (Brett) Clark of Liberty Center, Caleb (Paige) Sleppy of Warren, Brittani (Ben) Langhammer of Indianapolis, Christi Reber and Cami (Pat) Williams all of Bluffton, Cory (Shelly) Reber of Indianapolis. He is also survived by 26 great-grandchildren; a sister Rita (Bill) Yingling of Flinton, Pa.; two brothers, Wilbert (Karen) McMillen of Irvona, Pa. and Preston (Sandy) McMillen of Chambersburg, Pa.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Gary Sleppy; a grandson, Ben Sleppy; and a brother, Robert McMillen.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Pastor Diane Samuels officiating. Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials can be made to Liberty Center Community Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.