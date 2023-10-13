Patricia Ann Pfeifer, 83, of Bluffton, passed away early Thursday morning, Oct. 12, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Patricia was born March 21, 1940 in Streator, Ill. She was raised by her grandparents, William and Angela (Carney) Weir. She graduated from Mazon Verona Kinsman High School in Mazon, Ill.

in 1958. Following graduation, Patricia worked for Illinois Bell for a year, then as the department secretary for Iowa State University History, Government and Philosophy Department for six years. She then worked in office supply sales for 20 years.

On Aug. 23, 1959, Patricia and Garold (Joe) Pfeifer were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kinsman, Ill. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Survivors include her husband, Joe of Bluffton; their children, David (Heidi Barnes) Pfeifer of Columbia, S.C., Richard (Jacie) Pfeifer of Murray, and Jennifer (Ben Cruz) Esmond of Bluffton; along with nine grandchildren, Ryne Pfeifer, Andrew Ewald, Kyle (Dafne) Pfeifer, Justin (Jonica) Ewald, Conner Esmond, Madison (Carter) Pfeifer, Matthew Ewald, Olivia Esmond, Grant Esmond; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Isabella Pfeifer. She is survived by a son-in-law David (Claudia) Ewald.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Lisa Ewald; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Pfeifer; and her half-siblings, Doug Ely, Don Ely and Denise Steidenger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father David Violi celebrating mass.

Visitation will take place 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to mass on Thursday at the Church.

Internment will take place at Goodfarm Cemetery in Dwight, Ill. at a later time.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.