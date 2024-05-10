Elizabeth “Libby” J. Andrews, 91, of Bluffton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her children on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Christian Care in Bluffton.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1932, in Delphos, Ohio, to the late Thomas Price Jones and Gladys (Huffer) Jones.

Libby was united in marriage to Paul Andrews on June 30, 1955, in Cleveland, Ohio. He preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2016.

She was a member of First Missionary Church in Fort Wayne.

Libby was raised on a farm in Fort Jennings, Ohio, near Delphos, Ohio, where she graduated in 1950 from Delphos Jefferson High School. Libby attended St. Paul Bible College for two years, where she met her husband Paul. Paul served in the U.S. Air Force, and Libby was a proud military wife. They were stationed in Utah, Missouri, Evreaux AFB France, Illinois and Alaska, before settling in Ossian. Libby was a proud housewife and mother, and devoted herself to also serving as the church secretary at First Missionary in Fort Wayne for 20 years.

She loved to spend all of her time with her family. Libby and Paul loved to travel, especially to Michigan and Tennessee. She enjoyed playing board games with her family, and was rather competitive. She loved to attend her grandkids’ sporting and school events, and was their biggest fan. She taught Sunday School for many years. Libby enjoyed working in her flower beds and gardening. She was an excellent cook, and enjoyed sharing her skills with family and friends.

Survivors include her son, Gregory (Rhonda) Andrews of Smalley Lake, Kimmel, Indiana; daughter, Pamela (Jeff Neumeyer) Ruble-Neumeyer of Fort Wayne; daughter, Suzette (Dean) Grote of Bluffton; daughter, Rebecca (Jeff) Ruble of Monroeville; son, Thomas (Tammy) Andrews of Fort Wayne; sister, Joyce Brant of Van Wert, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, Kim (Angie) Broxon, Denise Krider, Gregory P. (Nikki) Andrews, Tonya Andrews, Aaron (Olivia) Andrews, Jessica (Elliot) Nichols, Jenna (Josh) Kosnick, Joshua Grote, Natalie (Jason) Anderson, Paul (Denise) Grote, Stephen (Lilliah) Grote, Zachary Ruble, Nicolas (Nikki) Ruble, Jack Henry Andrews; and 26 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Paul, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Bob Jones; sister, Helen Brenneman; and son-in-law, Thomas F. Ruble.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Pastor David DeSelm officiating. Burial will follow at the Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials can be given to Heart to Heart Hospice or Parkinson Foundation.

Arrangements by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur, Indiana