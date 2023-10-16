Margaret L. (Love) Slentz, 91, of Keystone, passed away at 9:02 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. She was born to the late Guy Jarret and Hazel Ruth (Dill) Love on May 8, 1932, in Muncie. She married William E. “Bill” Slentz on Saturday, August 8, 1953, in the Montpelier Methodist Church; Bill passed away on December 3, 2011.

Margaret attended Chester Center School and Montpelier High School. She was a homemaker and worked for Sheller globe for 30 years. Margaret faithfully attended Blackford Baptist Temple in Hartford City. She was known for her pies and fudge gifts at Christmas time. She enjoyed doing puzzles and most importantly had a deep love for her family.

Loving survivors include her children, Connie L. (Rick) Ramseyer, Poneto, Sandy (Tom) Crouch, Dunkirk, Steve (Lydia) Slentz, Sacramento, Calif., Tim (Sandy) Slentz, Modoc, Susan (Jamie) Robbins, Montpelier, and Ronald Slentz , Keystone; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother, Myron (Sherry) Love , Montpelier; sister, Betty Rinker, Hartford City; half sisters, Irene Love, Carolyn McDugle, and Marilyn Love, all of Haskell, Okla.

She was preceded in death by parents; husband; sisters, Laverne Winans, Virginia Maxine Halas, Dorothy Jester, Leah Alice Love, and Mary Jean Carver; and brothers, Gerald E. Love, Larry Love, Harrold Love, Lavaughn Love, and James Keith Love.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, located at 109 W Windsor Street, Montpelier, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A service to celebrate Margaret’s life will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Lakie officiating. The burial will take place in the Keystone Friends Cemetery in Wells County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blackford Baptist Temple, 2252 N State Rd. 3, Hartford City, IN 47348.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.