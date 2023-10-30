M. Ann Brauchla, 94, of Warren, died at 10:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at Heritage Pointe in Warren. She was born Tuesday, April 16, 1929, in Huntington County, to Alfred and Celia (Taylor) Ruble. She married Harold M. Brauchla in 1947 in Warren. Harold preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 1999. Later in life, Ann married James E. “Jim” Slaughter, who preceded her in death July 21, 2017.

Survivors include her children, Bevan (Denise) Brauchla, Huntington, Bonnie (David) Meyers, Warren, Brian (Cheryl) Brauchla, Warsaw, Becky Brauchla Arnett, Wabash; son-in-law, Mike (Tina) Schweikhardt, Daleville; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harold Brauchla and Jim Slaughter; daughters, Beth Ann (Paul) Souder and Bridget Schweikhardt.

A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Warren. Pastor Troy Drayer will officiate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy — H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

