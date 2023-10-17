Karen L. Holman, 68, died Sunday morning, Oct. 15, 2023, at her residence in Huntington, following an extended illness.

Karen was born in St. Louis, Mo., Aug. 21, 1955, to Jesse and Eathel (Allison) Wiggins, both parents preceded her in death. She married Steven J. Holman Sept. 3, 1982, in Clarksville, Tenn., he survives in Huntington.

Karen is survived by her husband Steve; a daughter, Yazmine (Jeff) Ripple of Huntington; two sons, Antinino (Lindsey) Gentile and Steven Holman Jr., both of Ft. Wayne; five grandchildren; a sister; Kay (Ray) Sack of St. Louis, Mo.; and a brother, Jessie Wiggins Jr. of St. Louis, Mo.

In accordance with Karen’s wishes, there will be no public services. Burial will take place at the Marion National Cemetery, Marion, IN.

Memorial contributions can be made in Karen’s memory to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.