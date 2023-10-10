Floyd Raymond Hoch, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully into Heaven while surrounded by family on Oct. 5, 2023.

He was born on June 4, 1935, in Huntington County to Howard L. and Helen S. (Beaver) Hoch. He grew up on a farm with his eight siblings and graduated from Bippus High School in 1953. A year later, he married his high school sweetheart, Charlene Urschel Hoch. They raised six children, traveled throughout the world, and shared 67 devoted years together before her death on Feb. 14, 2022. Floyd loved to golf, spend time with family, and watch his kids and grandkids play sports. He loved to delight his grandkids with his deep booming voice, delicious malt milkshakes, and sweet farewell greeting, “See you in the funny papers!”

As a young man, Floyd worked in the TV repair business with two of his brothers and, for a few years, he drove a bread truck for Holsum Bakery. In 1961, he became the founder and owner of Hoch Insurance Agency, where he worked for 60 years alongside family. He was a former President of Life Underwriters. Floyd was an active member of First Christian Union Church before attending Anthony Wayne First Church of God later in life. He also served on the board for the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, and he was a member of Gideons International and the Zanesville Lions Club.

Floyd is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Joe) Langel of Bluffton, and Beth (Dan) Ackermann of Zanesville; three sons, David (Deb) Hoch of Fort Wayne, Douglas (Kellie) Hoch of Brooksville, Fla., and Donald (Kim) Hoch of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Jill Truman-Hoch of South Lebanon, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy McArthur of Phoenix, Ariz., and Norma Weaver of Fort Wayne; and brother, Larry (Kaye) Hoch of Fort Wayne. He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Hoch; son, Howard D. Hoch; brothers, Beaver Hoch, Charles Hoch, and Joe Hoch; and sisters, Marjorie Michel and Daisy Jennings.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Dr. in Huntington. A memorial service to celebrate Floyd’s life will follow at 4 p.m. at Bailey-Love Mortuary. Burial will take place at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery in Bippus, Ind.

Memorial donations can be made to Anthony Wayne First Church of God or Fort Wayne Rescue Mission. Please direct all donations to Bailey-Love Mortuary.

Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Floyd Raymond Hoch.

