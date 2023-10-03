Everett L. Clark, 71, of rural Montpelier, died at 6:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 at his home in Montpelier. He was born Friday, Feb. 29, 1952, in Hartford City. He married Ann E. (Spaulding) Clark Saturday, Sept. 20, 1975 in Hartford City.

He is survived by his wife, Ann E. (Spaulding) Clark, Montpelier; son, Chad (Shannon) Clark, Montpelier; daughter, Lindsey (Zachary) Stevens, Kokomo; five grandchildren; and a sister,Nancy (Bob) Hedden, Forney, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Clark; mother, Wilma I (Coons) Clark; and sister, Gloria Clark.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 with Chaplain Brian Daehn officiating. Interment will follow in the Gardens of Memory in Muncie.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

