Kathleen “Kathy” McGrew Kline, 81, passed away Friday morning, July 26, 2024, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.

Kathy was born in New Castle, Pa., on June 11, 1943, to Warren “Dan” and Twila (Barbour) McGrew, both parents preceded her in death. Kathy married Kim Kline in Bluffton on July 24, 1964.

In addition to her husband of sixty years, Kim, she is survived by two children, Bruce (Kathy) Kline of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kristi (Brent) Lockwood of Bluffton; six grandchildren; three honorary grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Keith A. McGrew.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2024, from 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Gilbert officiating. Burial will take place at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice and Bluffton Athletic Boosters in care of the football program.

