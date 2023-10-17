Carolyn Sue Smith, 85, of Portland passed away on Friday Oct. 13, 2023, in Willows of New Castle.

She was born in Wells County on April 13, 1938, the daughter of Lloyd and Dorothy (Wilson) Settle. She was married on Jan. 5, 1979, to Robert O. Smith and he passed away on Jan. 22, 1998. Sue was a graduate of Petroleum High School and was a member of American Legion Aux. She retired from Americare after serving for many years as an office manager.

She is survived by three grandchildren, Cassie Cavanaugh (husband Joe Kirby), Katelyn Jackson (husband Kevin) and Aaron Cavanaugh; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Short (husband Milton) of Bluffton; a niece, Lori Nelson (husband Mike) of Bluffton; and a nephew, Gary Short (wife Kelly) of Ossian.

She was preceded in death by a son, David Cavanaugh, a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Cavanaugh, a brother in-law, Milton Short, and three brothers, Fredrick Settle, Robert Settle, and Larry Settle.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 20 in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home in Portland, with Pastor Wayne Ward presiding. Burial will follow in the Green Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday Oct. 19 from 4–7 p.m. Memorials can be made to the choice of the donor.