Ashley Marie Traynor, 27, of Bluffton died Monday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2023, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 11, 1995, in Fort Wayne, to Walter Dever and Amy Foster. She was raised by her grandmother, Julie Perry, from a very young age.

On Feb. 20, 2016, in Bluffton, Ashley and Aaron C. Traynor were married.

Survivors include her husband Aaron Traynor of Bluffton; and 2 children, Mason Alexander Traynor and Morgan Amaretto Trayner, both of Bluffton; along her father, Walter Dever of Fort Wayne; mother, Amy Foster of Fort Wayne; and her grandmother, Julie (John) Perry of Fort Wayne; along with extended family.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Father David Violi officiating.

Friends can visit with the family on Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., prior to the service.