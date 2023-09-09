Wauneta A. “Otis” Kegerreis, 69, of Pennville, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on Oct. 27, 1953, in Decatur to the late Jack M. Weldy and the late Josephine V. (Sheets) Weldy.

Otis was united in marriage to Neil A. Kegerreis on Sept. 13, 1980, in Pennville, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 2021. The family finds peace knowing she is back together with the love of her life.

She graduated from Bellmont High School class of 1972, and Huntington Beauty College.

Otis retired from Walgreens Drug Store after 20 years of serving her customers, many of whom are considered friends.

Otis was a simple woman who missed her husband dearly. She very much loved her family and if she loved you, you knew it. Otis loved all things Mickey Mouse and enjoyed baking.

Survivors include two sons, Nathaniel A. (Debra) Kegerreis of Pennville, and Phillip A. (Tammi) Kegerreis of Indianapolis; three brothers, Jack M. Weldy Jr. of Decatur, Lloyd E. (Tammy) Weldy of Decatur, and Michael V. (Brenda) Weldy of Geneva; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Price, Gerald Bromagem IV, Kristen Bromagem, Danielle Bromagem, Isaiah Kegerreis, Paighton Bromagem, Riley Kegerreis, Payton Kegerreis, Quinn Kegerreis and Kenna Kegerreis.

She was preceded in death by a son, Aaron Weldy, brother, Russell Weldy, and sister, Cynthia Weldy.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur with Pastor Bob Graham officiating. Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Preferred memorials can be given to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur, Indiana.