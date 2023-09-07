Ronnie D. Williams, 71, of Bluffton, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 6, 2023, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Ronnie was born Dec. 19, 1951 in Perry County, Kentucky to John Harry and Vesta (Saylers) Williams. He graduated from Vera Cruz School. He worked for Kitco Co. for 20 years, retiring in 1993. Ronnie loved to watch game shows and spend time with his family.

On March 28, 1972, Ronnie and Nancy K. Eubanks were married in Bluffton. They shared 51 years of marriage together.

Survivors included his wife, Nancy, Bluffton; two sons, Ronnie D. Williams, Jr., Montpelier, and John Benjamin (Lisa) Williams, Fort Wayne ; and three grandchildren, Jessica (Elijah) Vance, Samantha Williams and Jackson Williams, all of Fort Wayne.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Lesa Langston and Dexter Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Pastor Neil Ainslie officiating. Calling hours will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, Monday prior to the service. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Poneto, Indiana

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.