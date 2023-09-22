Randall K. “Randy” Studebaker, 68, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 19, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital with his family by his side.

Randy was born in Fort Wayne, on Dec. 20, 1954, to Clinton B. Studebaker Jr. and Virginia A. (Wood); both parents preceded him in death. He attended Bluffton High School and worked for over 40 years with Meadowvale Nursing Home and Bi-County Services, serving in Maintenance and Transportation service. Randy enjoyed baking, card playing, bingo, traveling and hiking. He loved visiting Indiana’s many state parks. His greatest love was being a servant to the Lord. He attended First Church of the Nazarene in Bluffton.

He is survived by two brothers, Steve (Cindy) Studebaker and Tim Studebaker, both of Bluffton, and several nieces and nephews. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Clinton “CB” Brooks III, and a nephew, Adam Studebaker.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Mike Hershey will officiate services. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials in Randy’s memory can be made to Bi-County Services, Bluffton, IN.

