Patty L. Glenn, 91 of Bluffton, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 7, 2023, at Woodcrest in Decatur.

Patty was born May 21, 1932, in Bluffton to Robert Neal and Emma Marie (Reaser) Miller. She graduated in 1950 from Bluffton High School. She worked in the Insurance Claims Department at Caylor-Nickel Clinic, retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Mulberry Wesleyan Church, where she was a bookkeeper and a Sunday School Teacher. She attended Grace Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy Glenn; and three sons, Tim (Debbie) Glenn, Rick (Belinda) Glenn, and Gary (Linda) Glenn all of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Christina Oman, Gregory Glenn, Anthony Glenn, Ryan Glenn and Ashley Rinehart; eight great-grandchildren, Kaden and Liam Oman, Madison Woods, Everly and Kaleb Glenn, Elena Glenn and Scout and Caroline Kukelhan; and a sister, Joyce Marie Warthman of Liberty Center.

Patty is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Susan Glenn; and a sister, Doris Ann Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Doug McClure officiating.

Visitation will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made in Patty’s memory to Grace Baptist Church.

Friends wishing to participate in Patty’s service but are unable to attend can utilize a Zoom Meeting. You can login using the Zoom Meeting I.D. # 773 520 7951 after 10:15 a.m. Wednesday to watch the service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.