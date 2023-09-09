Louise J. Gerber, age 94, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 8, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Louise was born in Adams County on Feb. 23, 1929, to Cornelius and Emma (Steffen) Bertsch. Both parents preceded her in death. She married Carroll J. Gerber in Bluffton on March 7, 1954, at the Apostolic Christian Church, he preceded her in death on May 29, 2014.

Louise was a graduate of Hartford High School. She worked for several Doctor’s at Caylor-Nickel Clinic in Bluffton and assisted her husband with operating Gerber Variety Sporting Goods Store in Bluffton. Louise was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and the Sewing and Gardening club. Louise enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and tending to her flowers, sewing with the church quilting group. She was also a wonderful support to her husband Carroll in his ministry. They were incredibly blessed to share the love of Jesus throughout their church family and with the many dear friends made in Marco Island, Fla. She worked hard, looked for the good in others, and served with a kind and gentle spirit. She will forever be remembered as a woman of faith who loved Jesus, her family, and those around her.

Survivors include her children; Lori (Dave) Smith of Bluffton, Gala Gerber of Waco, Texas, Brent Gerber and Blake (Fawn) Gerber both of Bluffton, 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren and one sister; Betty Steffen of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Trayton Gerber and a son-in-law, Mark A. Steffen.

Visitation will be held from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11th, at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with visitation from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Preston Kaehr and Ryan Bertsch will officiate. Burial will follow at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, Memorial contributions in Louise’s memory may be made to Apostolic Christian HarvestCall, PO Box 3797. West Lafayette, IN 47996.

Online condolences can be made to goodwincaleharnish.com.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.