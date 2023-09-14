Carolyn Weaver Flaugher, 86, of Liberty Center, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at her home in Liberty Center.

Carolyn was born Sept. 10, 1937, to Paul and Frances Weaver Sr. in Huntington. She graduated in 1955 from Lancaster High School and married Jack Flaugher Aug. 10, 1957, in Huntington County.

Carolyn was a homemaker and enjoyed tending to her flower garden. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching IU Basketball, especially when they would win and the Boilermakers would lose. She deeply loved her family and her yellow lab, Brady.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Frances Weaver Sr.; sister, Joyce Truitt; and brother, John Weaver.

Loving survivors include her husband, Jack Flaugher; children, Gary (Teresa Slusher) Flaugher, David (Tina Steele) Flaugher, Jill (Mike) Morrissey, and Mitch Flaugher; grandchildren, Brad Flaugher, Dustin (Jody Leamon) Flaugher, Mitch (Shawna Heard) Miller, Brittany Flaugher, Brooke Flores, Nicole (Doug) Miller, Matt (Jordan Moore) Morrissey, Eliza (Zach) Guggenbiller, and Kevin (Kelsey) Flaugher; great-grandchildren, Elise, Madi, Kennedy, Cale, Hattie, Eloise, Lynae, Sam, and Dawson; sisters, Martha Stephen and Jane Schenkel; and brothers, Paul (Carolyn) Weaver Jr., Jim (Carolyn) Weaver, and Joe (Carolyn) Weaver.

In honor of Carolyn’s wishes, private services will be held. Burial will take place in Lancaster Cemetery in rural Huntington County, Indiana. Anyone wishing to send gifts or flowers may contact the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Bluffton-Wells County Animal Shelter by making checks payable to Friends of the Shelter, 1613 W. Cherry St. Bluffton, IN 46714.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.