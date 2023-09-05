Betty L. Meeks, 86, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Sept. 3, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

Betty was born in Wells County, Indiana to Marion Meeks and Edna (Gilbert) Meeks.

She graduated from Lancaster Central High School with the class of 1954.

She is survived by her brother Wayne Meeks (wife Jeanne) of Bluffton; and several nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Evelyn Kolbe and Ruth Neuman; along with brothers, Robert Meeks, William “Bill” Meeks, John Meeks, Kenneth Meeks, and Wendell Meeks.

As Betty requested, there will be no formal service and burial will take place at St. Paul Cemetery in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.