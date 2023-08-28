Steven M. Gibson, 80, of Ossian, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. He was born in Fort Wayne on May 5, 1943, a son of the late Robert S. and Avinell L. (Bowman) Gibson.

He worked for Navistar for 20 plus years and was one of the developers of Rose Ann Heights Subdivision in Ossian. Steve enjoyed spending time at the lake, boating, attending races and pushing sprint cars. Most of all he enjoyed being a husband and father.

Steve is survived by his wife of 31 years, Penny Gibson; sons, Brandon Freeman and Robert “Quinn” Gibson; and sister, Rose A. (Jack L.) Barrick.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian, Indiana 46777, with visitation from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.