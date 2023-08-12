Stacy K. Somers, 53, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at his home.

Stacy was born in Marion, Ohio, on Dec. 13, 1969, to Roger and Phyllis (Marshall) Somers. He was a 1988 graduate of Norwell High School, 1992 graduate of Hanover College and 2003 graduate from Indiana University Indianapolis School of Law. Stacy worked as an in-house counsel at Buskirk Engineering. He attended Nine Mile United Methodist Church.

Stacy is survived by his mother, Phyllis Somers of Markle, Ind.; sister, Laura (Brian) Zobel of Janesville, Wisc.; brother, Jason Somers of Charlotte, N.C.; and two nephews, Benjamin and Ethan Zobel of Janesville; and his partner, Leslie Furge.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation beginning at noon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stacy’s memory may be made to Community Harvest Food Bank. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.