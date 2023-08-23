Maurice “Morris” Roth, 89, of Osage Beach, Mo., passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the National Healthcare Nursing Home in Osage Beach.

He was born Aug. 17, 1933, in Pontiac, Ill., to Rev. Lloyd E. Roth and Edna Millikan Roth. On June 26, 1954, he was united in marriage to Donna Coulter Roth who preceded him in death July 15, 1987. He then wed Audrey Mavis Bridgeford Roth Oct. 23, 1989, who preceded him in death March 18, 2017.

Survivors include his children, Sheryl (Roger) King of Olean, Mo., Larry Roth of Ossian, Steve Roth of Las Vegas, Nevada. Scott (Jill) Roth of Monroe, Ind., Allen Roth of Waynedale, and Becky (Jack) Purvis of Laveen, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Jean (Carroll) Scott of Bluffton.

A grandson, Michael Jason Walburn, preceded him in death.

Morris served in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a salesman for McJohn in Fort Wayne and also was an over the road truck driver. He was an avid photographer. He loved motorcycles, cars (mostly Mustangs) along with classic cars and boats. He loved to travel and accomplished visiting 48 states. Morris loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them all.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the Eldon Church of the Nazarene, 1024 E. Lawson St. in Eldon, Mo., with Rev. Jerry Frye officiating. Also, a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 2, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Ossian, 1001 Dehner Drive in Ossian, with Matthew Gullion officiating. There will be visitation at the Ossian church from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials in his name are suggested to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation on behalf of his grandson and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, Mo.