Marianna L. Lieurance Mounsey, 90, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at her son’s home in Huntington.

She was born Sept. 15, 1932, to Lloyd C. and Edna M. Lieurance in Wells County. She married Max Mounsey, whopreceded her in death May 25, 1978.

Survivors include her children, Michael D. Mounsey of Nashville, Tenn., Marlene K. (Thom) Hastings of West Chester, Ohio, Martin K. (Angela) Mounsey of Van Buren, and Mitch S. (Melissa) Mounsey of Huntington; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; a brother, David Lieurance of Montpelier; and a sister, R. Jane Lieurance of Montpelier.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Marianna was preceded in death by a brother, Robert J. Lieurance; two children, Marshall Mounsey and Mark A. Mounsey; and a great-grandson.

In honor of Marianna’s wishes, a celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the home of Mitch Mounsey, 932 E. Markle Road, Huntington.

The Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren is in charge of arrangements.