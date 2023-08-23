Gloria J. Reeves, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 21, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

She was born April 12, 1943, in Bluffton, Indiana to Fred and Marcielle (Highland) Harnish. Gloria graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1961 and graduated from Ravens Croft Beauty College in Fort Wayne. She was the owner/ operator and beautician for the Gas Light Beauty Salon for 46 years in Bluffton. Gloria was also a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

On Sept. 23, 1962, in Bluffton, Gloria and Donald L. Reeves were married.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Don Reeves of Bluffton; along with children, Chanda (Tim) Cooley of Bluffton and Tony (Olivia) Reeves of Montpelier. She was a loving grandma to 6 grandchildren, Nathan Sprankles, Trey Cooley, Tanner Cooley, Collena Reeves, Gracie Reeves and Cooper Reeves.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents along with a brother, Galen Harnish.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Doug McClure officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Gloria’s memory to the First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.