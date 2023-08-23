Eugene W. Dow Jr., 64, died Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2023, at his residence in Bluffton, following a short illness.

Eugene was born May 8, 1959, in Neptune, N.J. to Eugene W. Dow Sr. and Shirley M. (Worth) Dow, both parents survive and reside in Forked River, N.J.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three children; Nicholas Dow of Ossian, Gene Dow of Ankeny, Iowa, and Misty Dow of Ankeny, Iowa; nine grandchildren; three brothers, David A. Dow of Toms River, N.J., Donald J. (Carrie) Dow of Fla., and Kenneth E. Dow of N.C.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Bluffton/Fort Wayne South KOA Journey campground in Bluffton on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., with receiving of friends at 3:00 p.m. until service time.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.