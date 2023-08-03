Esther B. Thomas, 85, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Esther was born on Jan. 9, 1938, in Marion, the daughter of the late Loren Sinclair and Sally (Pearson) Beryl.

She worked at RCA for 43 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Liberty Center Community Church. Esther enjoyed horses, gardening and watching movies, especially westerns and ones about horses. She loved her family.

She is survived by her son, Mark Thomas of Keystone, and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Bobbie L. Sinclair, Allen Sinclair and David “Dink” Sinclair, and a sister, Sandra “Susie” Clark.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Raven Choate Robinson Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Rd. in Marion. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jerrod Mounsey officiating.

Burial will follow funeral services in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery in Marion.

Memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Services of Grant County, 305 S. Norton Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46952, or to Gilead Ministries, 212 N. Baldwin Avenue, Indiana 46952.

Online condolences and memories for the family can be shared at www.ravenchoate.com.