Dr. Thomas B. Stogdill, 88, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 10, 2023 at Christian Care Retirement Community.

He was born on May 23, 1935, in Bluffton to James W. and Mabel Lois (Bryan) Stogdill. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1953, where he was the Hi-Y President. In 1960, he graduated from DePauw University, followed by his one-year internship in South Bend. He was with the U.S. Public Health Service for two years on an Indian Reservation and was also assigned to the Coast Guard for three months, during which time, the ship he was serving on traveled to Okinawa, Japan.

Dr. Stogdill specialized in Family Medicine, starting his career in private practice in Phoenix, A.Z. for five years. He then moved to Southern California Kaiser Permanente Medical Group and was there for 11 years. Dr. Stogdill relocated to Utah and was an Associate Medical Director of FHP (Family Health Program, an HMO), along with being the Head of the Family Practice Department and was Area Chief at the Redwood Clinic for FHP. He was also Chairman of the Utah Governor’s Council on Health and Physical Fitness from 1980 to 1982. He returned to Bluffton in 1986 to work at Caylor-Nickel Clinic, and was instrumental in establishing the Panos Free Clinic in 1991, where he served as Vice President of the Board for 15 years. He served the community in many roles. He was president of the board for the Council on Aging, a board member of the Boys and Girls Club, and the Wells County Foundation, where he was chair of the grants committee. He was a Big Brothers/Big Sisters volunteer and was a member of the Human Rights Committee for Bi-County Services.

Dr. Stogdill was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Decatur, where he served as Branch President from 1994-1999. He was a Fort Wayne Indiana Stake High Councilor, Stake Mission President, Stake Public Affairs Director, a Counselor in the Indiana Indianapolis Mission Presidency from 2003 to 2007 and as the Mission Medical Advisor. He served as an Institute Teacher from 1994 to 1999. For the 2012-2013 school year, He taught seminary in his home. While Tom was in Utah, he served as a Seventy (Ward Level), youth Sunday School Teacher, counselor in Elders Quorum presidency and a financial clerk, among

other roles.

Tom was a published writer also. He wrote two books; “Memories of a Unicorn” and “Less Active Mormons: A Collection of Personal Interviews.”

On July 15, 1966, Tom and Lou Ann Carlson were married in Las Vegas. She preceded him in death

in 1987.

Survivors include his sons, James Jay (Lois) Stogdill of Fort Wayne and Jordan Thomas Stogdill of Bluffton, along with three grandchildren, Kalia, Carson

and Shelby.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 21 years, Lou Ann, and a brother, William J. Stogdill.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home

in Bluffton.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the funeral home with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Blair Shumard will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wells County Foundation for a scholarship fund at https://www.wellscountyfound.org/support-us or directed through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.