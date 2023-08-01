Dale Roger Dolby, 86, passed away Wednesday July, 26, 2023, at his home in Fort Wayne.

He was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Bluffton, the son of the late Claude and Wilma Dolby. Dale was a 1955 graduate from Rockcreek High School in Wells County. He was the founder and owner of W.C. Grant Company Inc. in Fort Wayne and retired in 1998.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Marie Dolby; children, Becky (Joe Merchant) Rogers and Kaye Inniger, all of Fort Wayne, Lee (Karen) Dolby of Kernersville, N.C., and Curtis Dolby of Largo, Fla.; step-son, Michael (Tonya) Holcomb of Kimmell, Ind.; sister, Janet Roberts of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

He was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Jana Smock.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road in Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday Aug. 4, 2023, at the funeral home. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cancer Services of NE Indiana or Donors Choice. To sign the online guestbook, go to

