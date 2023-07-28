William J. Sullivan, 76, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 18, 1946, in Abilene, Texas to Bob and Hazel Dean (Smith) Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan worked in the computer industry in IT for over 50 years in the Fort Worth, Texas area, and moved to Bluffton 15 years ago, after his retirement.

Survivors include his children, Andrea O’Sullivan of Austin, Texas, Margo (Rodney) Melching of Bluffton, and Matty (Elizabeth Overton) Sullivan of Galveston, Texas. He was grandpa to 6 grandchildren, Andres, Austin, Sarah, Benjamin, Eris and Sage, and a great-grandpa to Olivia and Walter.

William is preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Darcy McNeese on July 31, 2013.

As he requested, there will be no formal service at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Sullivan family at www.thomarich.com.