Seth Michael Jones, 19, of South Bend, formely of Pennville, died at 12:29 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Praxis of South Bend by Landmark Recovery in Mishawaka, Ind. He was born Saturday, Oct. 11, 2003, in Muncie.

Seth is survived by his father, Michael Leon Jones, Pennville; mother, Brandy Nichole Jones, Montpelier; step-father, Patrick Chambers, Montpelier; maternal grandparents, Ellen and Jeff Myers, Hartford City, paternal grandparents, James and Ark Jones, Pennville; maternal grandfather, Anthony (Kim) Jones, Dunkirk; and sister, Briahana Reel, Montpelier.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St. Montpelier, Friday, July 7, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

