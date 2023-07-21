Notice of Intent

The Bluffton – Harrison MSD is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with the Our Town Safety Village Project for the Bluffton Harrison Elementary School located south of the intersection of E Spring St. and Echo Ln., in Wells County, Indiana. Runoff from the project site will discharge to the Wabash River – Johns Creek watershed. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to Andrew Bearman of Commonwealth Engineers, Inc. at 9604 Coldwater Rd., Suite 203, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

