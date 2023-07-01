Joyce A. Mayer, 62, of Vevay, Ind., and longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, June 28, 2023, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 7, 1960, in Bluffton, to Arthur Breedlove and Norma (Zimmerman) Godsey.

Following graduation from Norwell High School in 1978, she began working at Caylor-Nickel Clinic in the cafeteria where she served for many years before transitioning to the Central Service Department in Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Joyce also worked at Walmart in Bluffton for a few years before moving to Vevay, Ind. in 2016, where she became a phone operator at the Belterra Riverboat Casino.

She married Timothy A. “Tim” Mayer on Sept. 27, 1980, at the Mulberry Wesleyan Chapel in Bluffton.

Joyce loved her family and spending time with them, especially around the holidays. She also enjoyed nurturing her cats, who were a big part of her daily life.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Tim; and her son Robert Mayer of New Haven; siblings, David (Judy) Breedlove of Dickinson, Texas, Richard (Scott Bradley) Breedlove of Fort Wayne, Tom Breedlove of Bluffton, and Janice (Donnie) Cunningham of Vevay, Ind.; stepsiblings, Judy (Vernon) Baker, Helen (Jeff) Gallant, and Cathy Godsey of Fort Wayne.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Sharon Binegar; and a stepbrother Alan Godsey.

Friends are invited to visit with Joyce’s family Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich & Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral Services will take place, following visitation, at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Lyle Breeding officiating.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to www.thomarich.com