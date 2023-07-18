Delores M. Scheumann, 92, of Ossian, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur.

She was born Jan. 10, 1931, in Ossian, to Herbert Franke and Martha Graft Franke. Delores was united in marriage to Henry Scheumann June 13, 1953, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church – Ossian. Her husband preceded her in death Jan. 13, 1992.

She graduated from Ossian High School in 1949. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church – Ossian, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for more than 25 years and also served as the church secretary for several years. She sang in the church choir for more than 70 years, and was a member of the Ladies Aid since the age of 26. Delores was also a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML), and the Concordia Theological Seminary Guild since 1998. She was a member of the Wells County Farm Bureau for many years.

Delores was employed by Lincoln National Life in Fort Wayne. She also assisted her husband with the operation of the family farm and was a bus driver for Northern Wells Schools for 22 years.

Delores loved being involved with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always teaching and sharing her wisdom with them. She enjoyed her garden and canning all the food that it provided. She made the best oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, which her family will fondly remember. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, and quilting.

Survivors include her daughter, Pamela S. (Rev. Charles) Blakey of Reynolds, Ind.; her son, Brian (Janice) Scheumann of Ossian; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Scheumann of Wolcottville, Ind.; a sister, Beverly (Dr. William) Braun of Wauwatosa, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Franke of Bluffton; nine grandchildren, Craig (Andrea) Blakey, John (fiancé Lindsey Hesseltine) Blakey, Angela (Andrew) Blotkamp, Kari (Jacob) Henry, Scott Scheumann, Andrea (Shay) Sliger, Nathan (Latesha) Archbold, Grant Scheumann, and Makena (fiancé Preston Graham) Scheumann; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Delores was preceded in death by a son, Michael Scheumann, and a brother, Delin Franke.

A funeral service for Delores will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church – Ossian with Pastor Samuel Wirgau officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church – Ossian Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, also at the church.

Preferred memorials can be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church – Ossian or Worship Anew.

The Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home of Decatur is in charge of arrangements.